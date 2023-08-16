Australia has issued a fresh warning about traveling to a part of India where there has been an outbreak of violence and has been escalating.

A government’s travel advisory body has urged travelers to “reconsider” their need to visit Manipur because of the ethnic clashes that have been taking place ever since May.

“Curfews and restrictions continue in parts of Manipur following violent demonstrations, resulting in casualties. Security agencies have increased their presence in the region,'' the warning stated.

The advisory further said that mobile internet services remain suspended and transport services have been disrupted.

“Further restrictions may be imposed at short notice. If you‘re in Manipur, avoid demonstrations and large public gatherings, follow the advice of local authorities, take official warnings seriously, and monitor local media for updates,” the advisory added.

The update that was issued on August 14 listed Indian states Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur with the third-largest travel warning, advising Australians to reconsider their need to travel in those places.

The government has a “do not travel” warning in place for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the India-Pakistan border and advises travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” overall for India.

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