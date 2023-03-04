A Hindu temple was allegedly vandalized in Australia’s Brisbane in the early morning of March 4, by suspected pro-Khalistan supporters.

According to the authorities of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple, the walls of the Hare Krishna Temple in Melbourne's Albert Park had been vandalized with anti-India graffiti titled "Hindustan Murdabad."

Gayatri Mandir (Hindu Temple) in Brisbane had previously received threatening calls from Pakistani Khalistan extremists based in Lahore. The Indian Consulate in Brisbane, Queensland, was struck on February 23 by the ongoing Khalistan threat.

On January 16 and January 12, respectively, vandals struck the revered Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne and the revered Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria.

The Swaminarayan temple was vandalized by "anti-social elements" with similar messages, whereas the walls of the Vishnu Temple were covered in graffiti with messages decrying India.

Concerning the incidents of attacks on temples, the Indian authorities had spoken with their Australian counterparts. Following the intervention of New Delhi, Australian High Commissioner In India Barry O’Farrell had tweeted: “We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, & Australian authorities are investigating.”

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