A new visa programme aims to strengthen ties between Australia and India, offering young Indians the chance to work and travel Down Under. Assistant Minister for Immigration Matt Thistlethwaite announced the Working Holiday Maker Visa during his visit to New Delhi on Monday.

The programme will allow up to 1,000 Indians aged 18-30 to live, work, and study in Australia for up to 12 months. Thistlethwaite emphasised the visa's role in fostering cultural exchange and deepening the partnership between the two nations.

Thistlethwaite said that this is just another opportunity to build stronger ties between the nations. He highlighted the growing Indian diaspora in Australia and the increasing popularity of events like Diwali festivals.

The visa launch follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia in 2023, which Thistlethwaite described as receiving a "rock star welcome". He also noted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's own experiences backpacking in India as a university student, which informed his efforts to improve cultural exchange opportunities.

Applications for the Working Holiday Maker Visa opened on October 1, with Thistlethwaite reporting that 40,000 young Indians have already applied. The selection process will use a ballot system, with successful applicants expected to begin their Australian adventures early next year.

While the visa is temporary, Thistlethwaite suggested it could lead to further opportunities. "It gives them a taste of what life in Australia is like," he said, noting that participants might later apply for student or skilled visas.

The programme allows visa holders to work in any industry, with hospitality and agriculture expected to be popular choices. Participants can also pursue short-term studies to improve language skills or gain vocational experience.