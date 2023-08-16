A man in Australia was sentenced to a two-year good behaviour bond after he sent his faeces and urine to Hollywood actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Jared Leto via post.

The man has been identified as Veronica Grey.

He used to send parcels from post offices around the state of West Australia in the month of February to Hollywood A-listers.

Public broadcaster ABC said Grey, who identifies as male, had placed his faeces and urine inside 23 postal satchels, sent to the recipients as "valentine confectionary (sic)".

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges of using a postal service to menace, harass or cause offence, the court stated.

According to local media, Grey's defence lawyer said he had not intended to harass the actors but instead wanted to share his "passion for the environment".

Also read: Pakistan: Church set on fire after attack on religious minorities in Faisalabad