French native Damien Guerot was granted Australian citizenship on Tuesday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Guerot had challenged the knife-wielding assailant inside the Sydney mall where he had killed six people in a shooting and stabbing spree.

A CCTV tape from the April 13 incident at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall went viral on social media, showing Guerot attempting to stop Joel Cauchi who was ultimately shot and killed by a female police officer from going up the escalator and carrying out his rampage.

An Australian citizen launched a petition, referring to the French national's efforts as a "true act of Australianism," asking for citizenship for the construction worker.

The Australian national flag is flying at half-mast everywhere in the nation, including at Parliament House and Sydney's Harbour Bridge, in remembrance of the six fatalities.