Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, announced on Thursday that he was engaged to Jodie Haydon. Through social media, Albanese posted a happy selfie of Haydon's new diamond ring. All that was mentioned in the caption was, "She said yes."

The proposal happened over a romantic Valentine's Day supper at Italian & Sons, a restaurant in Canberra, according to reports.

People from throughout the country are excited and sending their best wishes after hearing the news. Being the first Prime Minister to marry while in office, the couple is poised to create history.

In a heartfelt joint statement, Albanese and Haydon expressed their happiness: "We are thrilled and excited to share this news and look forward to spending the rest of our lives together. We are so lucky to have found each other."

Albanese and Haydon met at a business dinner in Melbourne in 2019. Haydon, lives at the Lodge with Albanese in Canberra and works as women’s officer for the NSW Public Service Association.