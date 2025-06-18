The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed to June 22 to allow NASA more time to assess recent repair work on the Russian segment of the orbital lab. The announcement was made by Axiom Space on Wednesday.

Originally set for launch on June 19 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the mission will now lift off no earlier than Sunday.

“NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than Sunday, June 22, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4,” Axiom Space confirmed in a statement.

The delay comes as NASA continues to evaluate systems on the Zvezda service module’s aft section, which recently underwent repairs. The ageing Russian module has faced repeated technical issues in recent months, prompting extra caution from mission planners.

This mission holds particular significance for India, Hungary, and Poland, each sending a representative to space as part of the all-civilian crew. Shukla, a former Indian Air Force pilot, will serve as mission pilot under the leadership of veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu and Poland’s Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski are onboard as mission specialists.

The Axiom-4 launch has already faced multiple delays. Initially set for May 29, it was later pushed to June 8, then June 10 and June 11, due to technical setbacks. A leak of liquid oxygen was detected in Falcon 9’s boosters, and additional issues were reported in the Russian segment of the ISS.

Despite the rescheduling, Axiom Space emphasised that the crew remains mission-ready. “The #Ax4 crew remains in quarantine in Florida to maintain all medical and safety protocols. The crew is in good health and high spirits and looks forward to launch,” the company said in a post on X.

If successful, the mission will mark a return to space for India after more than four decades and will further solidify private sector partnerships in low-Earth orbit operations.