Ayesha Hazarika has become the first British-Indian person of Assamese descent to be appointed to the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British Parliament. Hazarika, a Scottish political aide and pundit of Assamese descent, was recently granted a life peerage and took her seat as Baroness Hazarika of Coatbridge.

The ceremonial introduction saw Baroness Hazarika don the traditional scarlet robes as she was supported by fellow Labour peers Lord Dubs and Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws. The former stand-up comedian, who has served as a special adviser to prominent Labour leaders like Gordon Brown, Harriet Harman, and Ed Miliband, expressed her gratitude on Twitter, calling it "the honour of my life."

Taking to the microblogging site, Baroness Hazarika paid tribute to her parents, who immigrated to Britain from India as Muslims, highlighting their hard work and perseverance.

As a Baroness, Hazarika will now have a seat in the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament, where she can contribute to debates and scrutinise legislation.