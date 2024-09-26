The Ministry of External Affairs, on September 26, announced that B Vanlalvawna will serve as India's next Ambassador to Cambodia.

Vanlalvawna, a seasoned diplomat from the 1998 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, currently holds the position of Joint Secretary in the ministry.

His appointment marks a significant step in his career, moving from a key domestic role to representing India's interests abroad.

Vanlalvawna will replace Devyani Uttam Khobragade, who has been serving as India's envoy to Cambodia. The ministry stated that he is expected to assume his new responsibilities in the near future.

This appointment comes at a time when India is actively strengthening its ties with Southeast Asian nations. Cambodia, as a member of ASEAN, plays a crucial role in India's "Act East" policy, which aims to enhance economic and strategic cooperation in the region.