In a bold and unprecedented declaration, Baloch representative Mir Yar Baloch announced the independence of Balochistan from Pakistan, citing years of systemic oppression, human rights abuses, and enforced disappearances.

Taking to social media platform X, the prominent Baloch leader proclaimed that the people of Pakistan-Occupied Balochistan (POB) have delivered their "national verdict" and are now openly rejecting Pakistani sovereignty over the region.

“Tum maroge hum neklengy, hum nasal bachany neklay hain. Aao hamara saath do. Baloch people across Pakistan-Occupied Balochistan are on the streets. This is their national verdict: Balochistan is not Pakistan. The world can no longer remain a silent spectator,” he declared.

Mir Yar Baloch further appealed to Indian citizens, media outlets, digital platforms, and intellectuals, urging them not to refer to Balochs as ‘Pakistan’s own people’.

“We are not Pakistani, we are Balochistani,” he emphasized. “Pakistan’s own people are the Punjabis who have never faced air bombings, enforced disappearances, or genocide. The Baloch people have suffered decades of bloodshed.”

In a significant geopolitical statement, the Baloch leader voiced strong support for India’s stance on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He urged the international community to pressurize Pakistan to vacate the region, warning of further consequences if Islamabad continued its current approach.

“Balochistan fully supports India’s decision asking Pakistan to vacate PoK,” he stated. “If Pakistan fails to heed this, it may face another humiliation like the 1971 surrender of 93,000 soldiers in Dhaka.”

Mir Yar Baloch also accused the Pakistani military of using civilians in PoK as “human shields” and placed the blame for any potential conflict squarely on the country's military leadership.