A collision between a bus and a pick-up truck claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals, including five members of a family in Dhaka-Khulna highway. The grim accident occurred in Faridpur, leaving a trail of sorrow and loss in its wake.

According to reports from the Dhaka Tribune, the collision transpired when a bus en route to Magura city in the Khulna Division collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound pick-up truck. Initial police statements revealed that 11 individuals succumbed to their injuries at the accident scene, with two more tragically passing away while being transported to the hospital. Another victim lost their life while undergoing medical treatment.

Among the deceased were passengers, the driver, and the helper of the pick-up truck, which was carrying a total of 15 passengers, including the driver's assistant. The Daily Star news portal provided a breakdown of the casualties, noting that seven women, three men, and three children were among those who tragically lost their lives in the collision.

The loss extended to a single family, with five of its members counted among the casualties, as reported by the bdnews24 news portal.

The gravity of the incident prompted immediate response from local authorities, with Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukder and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Morshed Alam visiting the accident site to assess the situation.

In a bid to support the affected families, the government swiftly announced financial assistance. Deputy Commissioner Talukder disclosed that an immediate grant of Tk 20,000 was allocated for the burial arrangements of the deceased, along with a similar grant for those currently receiving medical treatment. Additionally, further assistance in the form of Tk 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, while Tk 3 lakh will be extended to the families of the injured.