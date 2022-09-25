In a tragic incident, at least 24 people, including children died after a boat filled with Hindu pilgrims capsized in the Karatoa river in Boda Upazila of Panchagarh.

The incident took place on September 25, near the Auliaghat area in the Marea union of Upazila.

According to reports, 16 bodies have been found near Auliaghat while eight more have died in the hospital. A total of 24 people have been reported dead. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue to find any survivors.

On the occasion of Mahalaya, Hindu pilgrims from the Upazila areas of Boda, Panchpir, Marea, and Banghari travelled by boat to the Bodeswari temple in the afternoon.

The boat capsized in the middle of Kartoa as a result of a passenger overload. However, some of them were able to swim to the shore.