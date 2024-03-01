A huge fire engulfed a commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka, Bangladesh, claiming the lives of at least 44 people and leaving over 20 severely injured on the evening of February 29. The seven-story structure, known as Green Cosy Cottage, housed several restaurants and establishments.

In a heroic effort, firefighters undertook a perilous rescue mission, managing to save 70 individuals from the inferno. Among those rescued, 42 were found unconscious and in critical condition.

The catastrophic incident prompted swift action from authorities, with Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen, Dhaka-8 lawmaker AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and senior law enforcement officials rushing to the scene to assess the situation.

Addressing the media in the early hours of the morning, Health Minister Sen revealed the grim toll of the fire, reporting 33 fatalities at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an additional 10 at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Later, the Inspector General of Police confirmed another casualty at the Central Police Hospital, bringing the total death count to 44.

During a press briefing, IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun provided an update on the rescue efforts, stating that a total of 75 individuals had been saved. Some of the rescued individuals received immediate first aid before being safely returned to their homes.