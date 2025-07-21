Bangladesh air force training jet crashes on college rooftop in Dhaka; 1 dead, several injured

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto the rooftop of a college building in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities confirmed.

The aircraft, identified as an F-7 BGI training jet, reportedly took off at 1:06 PM and crashed minutes later into the Milestone School and College campus in Diabari.

According to the Defence Ministry, the aircraft caught fire after impact, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing across the skyline. The fire prompted a swift response from eight firefighting units.



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Emergency teams, including ambulances and Air Force helicopters, rushed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts. Lima Khanam, duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, told bdnews24 that one body was recovered from the site. The Bangladesh Air Force managed to rescue four injured individuals from the wreckage and transported them for treatment.

“The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away,” Khanam confirmed.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and officials have yet to disclose any information regarding the pilots involved.

A full investigation is expected to be launched into the cause of the crash, which has once again raised concerns about safety protocols in training operations over populated areas.