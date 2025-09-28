Bangladesh army allegedly opens fire on tribal protestors in Chittagong Hill tracts, torch homes

At least four tribal people were killed and over 40 injured in indiscriminate firing allegedly by Bangladesh Army personnel early on Sunday, September 28 morning in Guimara area of Khagrachari district, Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), according to eyewitness reports and rights groups. Following the shooting, illegal settlers allegedly torched homes belonging to indigenous communities in the region.



The victims largely belong to the Marma and Mog indigenous communities. The violence erupted amid ongoing protests by the Jumma Chatra Janata, which has been demonstrating for the past five days to demand justice for an eighth-standard indigenous Marma girl who was allegedly gang-raped by illegal settlers on September 23 in Singhinala village. Protesters allege that the culprits have not been arrested, escalating tensions in the area.



Suhas Chakma, Director of the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), condemned the actions, stating, “Instead of arresting the rapists, the Bangladeshi Army has violated the rights of peaceful protestors, resorting to indiscriminate firing that resulted in deaths and injuries. Allowing illegal settlers to burn down tribal homes after the killings clearly indicates premeditation.”



In response to the violence, the RRAG urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, calling for India to downgrade diplomatic relations with the unelected government of Dr. Mohammad Yunus in Dhaka. RRAG further stated that it will raise the killing of innocent indigenous peoples at the ongoing 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.



The incident has heightened longstanding tensions in the CHT, a region historically marked by ethnic conflict and land disputes between indigenous peoples and settlers.