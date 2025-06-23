Former Bangladesh CEC Nurul Huda assaulted by mob while in police custody in Dhaka

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Bangladesh, KM Nurul Huda, was physically assaulted by a mob while in police custody in the capital city of Dhaka late Sunday evening, sparking outrage and concern over public vigilantism.

The incident occurred shortly after his arrest by Uttara Police in connection with a specific case, the details of which have not been disclosed. Eyewitness videos that quickly went viral on social media platforms showed a group of people attacking Huda, pelting him with shoes and slapping him while shouting slogans. The 75-year-old was seen in a lungi and T-shirt, visibly distressed as he was led away by law enforcement.

The Bangladesh interim government acknowledged the incident in an official statement, confirming the arrest and expressing concern over the unruly behavior of the mob. “The chaotic situation created by the mob and the physical assault of the accused has come to the attention of the government. We urge citizens not to take the law into their own hands,” the statement read.

Nurul Huda, a retired civil servant, served as the Chief Election Commissioner from 2017 to 2022. He oversaw the controversial 2018 general elections, which saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League secure a sweeping victory—an outcome that drew criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups over alleged irregularities and lack of transparency.

The attack on Huda has intensified debate surrounding his tenure as CEC and raised concerns about the country’s political tensions spilling into acts of public violence.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any action will be taken against those involved in the assault, but officials have reiterated the importance of upholding rule of law and ensuring the safety of individuals in custody.