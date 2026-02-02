Bangladesh Court sentences Sheikh Hasina for 10 years in separate corruption cases

A Bangladesh court on February 2 sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to a total of 10 years in jail in two separate corruption cases linked to alleged irregularities in the allocation of government land, official sources said.

The verdicts were delivered by Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4, which awarded Hasina five years’ imprisonment in each case, amounting to a cumulative 10-year sentence. The cases relate to alleged misuse of power in the allocation of plots under a government housing project of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) in Purbachal.

Apart from Hasina, the court also convicted several others, including her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq and nieces Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, for their alleged roles in the irregular allotment of land. Tulip Siddiq was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment—two years in each case—while Radwan Mujib Siddiq received a combined sentence of seven years.

Rajuk member Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the sole accused who surrendered before the court, was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment in each case, totalling two years.

The court also imposed fines of Tk 1 lakh on the convicted persons and ordered an additional six months’ imprisonment in default of payment.

According to the prosecution, the accused manipulated the land allocation process, violating established rules and regulations of Rajuk, thereby abusing official position for personal benefit. The cases were filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which alleged illegal allocation of two 10-katha plots.

The judgment was pronounced around 12.30 pm, officials said.

Sheikh Hasina, 78, has been living in India since August 5 last year after fleeing Bangladesh amid massive protests. She was earlier declared a fugitive by the authorities in connection with multiple cases.

The verdict marks a significant development in Bangladesh’s ongoing legal actions against the former prime minister, who has faced a series of corruption and abuse-of-power cases following her exit from office.