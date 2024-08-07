After Sheikh Hasina's exit from Bangladesh amid violent protests, bodies of more than 20 leaders of the Awami League and their family members were recovered across the country.

Violence in Satkhira claimed the lives of at least 10 people on Monday as houses and business establishments of Awami League leaders were vandalised and looted, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

At least 11 people, including five teenagers were killed in Cumilla by mobs while six were killed in a fire set on former councillor Mohammad Shah Alam's three-storey house.

Miscreants on Monday attacked Alam's house after some people climbed to the third floor, as per eyewitnesses, following which they were burnt to death.

The attack also injured 10 people of which one of them was undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Four people were also killed in a fire that was set on the house of an MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul.

Bodies of two leaders of Awami League's youth wing Jubo League were recovered. In Bogra, a mob hacked two Jubo League leaders to death while on Monday, locals found six bodies from the house of district Awami League Joint General Secretary Suman Khan.

The crisis in Bangladesh is still critical as deaths surpassed 400.

Hundreds of Hindu houses, businesses and temples have been burnt and vandalised since Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami instigated the attacks on the minorities and Hindu temples, the responbility of which has been accepted by the organisation, according to India Today.

In a public statement, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami called for immediate formation of people's government and condemned the activities where opponents and places of worship of different religions have been attacked in some areas.

The organisation Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said, "I would like to appeal once again to the countrymen to resist the miscreants and their misdeeds. We are ready to give full cooperation to the administration. We have already communicated our commitment to the responsible leaders at all levels of the organization and asked them to contact with the respective administrations to cooperate in this regard."