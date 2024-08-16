Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16 and assured him of the safety and security of the Hindus and minorities in the country.

The telephone call was made to PM Modi in order to exchange views on the prevailing situation.

After the conversation, PM Modi took to the microblogging site X and informed that he reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh.

He wrote on X, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, in his Independence Day speech on August 15, PM Modi said that 140 crore Indians are concerned about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh amid unrest.

PM Modi had said that India's wish is always for its neighbouring nations to "walk the path of prosperity and peace".

Bangladesh has been witnessing continued unrest since June due to massive protests, which initially started as agitation over quotas in government jobs and turned anti-government eventually. Later, multiple incidents of violence erupted against minorities, especially Hindus, in the country.

Mobs have vandalised and looted businesses and houses of Hindus, and even lynched them. Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who took over the head of the Bangladesh interim government, has urged the safety of the minorities, stressing that they too are the citizens of the country and enjoy equal rights.