Bangladesh's nobel laureate, Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government, according to the coordinators of the student movement that led the protests in the country, as per a report in the Daily Star.

Better known as 'banker to the poor' for his work in fighting poverty, Yunus has agreed to accept the responsibility, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's Nahid Islam informed in a video posted on social media.

"We have decided that an interim government will be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, will be the chief adviser," Nahid announced.

The move follows the decision to form an interim government after the Parliament was dissolved amid widespread anarchy over a controversial quota system in government jobs which led to the fall of the Hasina regime.

Over 300 people have died in the month-long protest.

Meanwhile, the president also ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

As per India Today, Hasina is seeking respite at the Hindon Airbase as she is awaiting clearances from UK for her travel. She might extend her stay in the country.

Hasina's plan of action includes travelling to London to get asylum, sources told news agency PTI, however, uncertainty ensues as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for a full and independent UN-led investigation into the violence in the country.