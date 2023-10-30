The Bangladesh government has strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians including women and children and demands an immediate end of Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

Bangladesh played significant role in organizing an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Palestine situation and cosponsored the resolution adopted in the session held on 27 October 2023, with two-thirds majority, calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

The General Assembly asked Israel to stop its attempts to forcibly transfer the Palestinian civilian population and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being held captive illegally.

"We denounce the utter disregard shown by Israel to the international human rights and humanitarian laws and international community's call by escalating attacks in Gaza immediately after the adoption of the resolution. We firmly believe that a two-State solution is the only viable way to ensure lasting peace in the region; and we reaffirm our unwavering support to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State", stated a press note by the foreign ministry of Bangladesh.

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