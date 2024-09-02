At least 59 people died in Bangladesh, and over 53 lakh people in 11 districts were impacted by the flood. 7,05,052 families are still affected.

Even though floodwaters receded in most areas, the struggles of those impacted continue, as the disaster has left many homeless, The Daily Star reported.

It further informed that many people were left homeless, while low-income families, especially farmers lost not only their houses but also their livelihoods due to the destruction of crops and ponds.

A resident of Mierpara village in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila, Nurun Begum told ANI, "Floodwaters swept away my mud house. It's all I had in this world. Now, I have no place to live. I've had to taken shelter on the front porch of one of my neighbour's house."

Jamsed Ali, also a resident of Mierpara area told ANI, "My vegetable garden, which was my sole income source, has been washed away. Now, how will my family survive?"

"My house and all the furniture in it have been washed away. But I don't have the money to repair it," said MA Azim, a resident of Mohismara village under Burichang upazila.

While expressing his grief, he told ANI that he and his family took shelter at one of their relatives.

Burichang Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahida Akter said around 40,000 houses in this upazila have been damaged.

According to a government report on September 1, over seven lakh families are still marooned across the country, though flood situations are improving gradually.

Flooding has subsided entirely in several districts, including Chattogram, Feni, Khagrachari, Habiganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, and Cox's Bazar, said the report of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

"Meanwhile the flood situation has improved in Moulvibazar, and the situation is gradually improving in Cumilla, Noakhali, and Lakshmipur," it said.

"Currently, 7,05,052 families are still marooned," added the report.