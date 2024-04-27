Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud commended Indian author Rita Chowdhury's latest literary work for its portrayal of the 1971 Liberation War stating its potential to enlighten many about India's significant role in the historic conflict.

Mahmud, who was presented with the first volume of a special Bengali edition of Chowdhury's trilogy "Neverland – Zero Hour," hailed the novel as an invaluable historical document. Reflecting on his own experiences during the war, Mahmud expressed the hope that the novel would educate the younger generation in Bangladesh about India's contributions to their nation's freedom struggle.

The 1971 Liberation War, triggered by a brutal crackdown on March 25, 1971, by Pakistani troops in erstwhile East Pakistan, culminated in Pakistan's unconditional surrender to allied forces, including Indian soldiers, on December 16 of the same year.

Chowdhury's "Neverland – Zero Hour," originally published in Assamese, sheds light on lesser-known facets of the conflict, offering readers a deeper understanding of its profound impact on global history and human migration.

At the event held on April 20, Chowdhury, a former chairperson of the National Book Trust, India, shared her personal connection to Bangladesh's struggle for independence, underscoring the novel's emotional resonance. She described the book as a tapestry of mysteries, hidden truths, and reflections on liberation, capturing the essence of a nation's journey towards freedom.

Bangladesh freedom fighter Habibul Rahman praised Chowdhury's work, noting its significance as the first foreign-authored book on the War of Liberation.