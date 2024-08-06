In the aftermath of widespread student protests, vandals attacked and set ablaze the home of Mashrafe Mortaza, the former cricket captain turned politician, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament for the Narail-2 constituency. Mortaza, a prominent figure in the Awami League led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, secured his parliamentary seat for the second consecutive term earlier this year.

The violent outburst occurred shortly after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, aged 76, left the country for safety reasons following the intensification of student protests. Hasina's departure marks the end of her 15-year second stint in power, during which she ruled Bangladesh for 20 of the past 30 years, succeeding her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s founding leader who was assassinated in a 1975 coup.

According to reports from leading Bangladeshi newspaper 'Dhaka Tribune,' the District Awami League office was also set on fire, and the residence of its president, Subash Chandra Bose, was vandalized by protesters. The unrest saw jubilant mobs storm the Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister in Dhaka, looting furniture and electronics. Images surfaced of protesters carrying off a red velvet, gilt-edged chair and various vases, highlighting the chaotic scenes.

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In a symbolic act of defiance, protesters climbed a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, chiseling away at the head with an axe. This act underscores the deepening discontent against the political legacy of the ruling party.

Mashrafe Mortaza, who transitioned from cricket to politics in 2018 by joining the Awami League, has been a significant figure in Bangladeshi sports. During his cricketing career, he captained Bangladesh in 117 matches and accumulated 390 international wickets, alongside scoring 2,955 runs across 36 Tests, 220 ODIs, and 54 T20Is.

In response to the escalating violence, Sheikh Hasina flew to India, landing at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad near New Delhi aboard a Bangladesh Air Force military transport plane. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met her upon arrival, but details about her stay and future plans remain undisclosed. India's government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the developments in Dhaka, despite the close cultural and trade ties between the two nations.