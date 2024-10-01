The streets of Bangladesh, on September 30 were once again filled with protesters demanding the Bangladesh caretaker government to increase the age limit from 31 to 35 for government jobs.

The protests which erupted in Dhaka came as the country is still recovering from the political turmoil that erupted in August, leading to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Protesters on September 30 gathered in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh following which they marched to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus's official residence, Jamuna in Minto Road.

According to local media reports, the protests were carried out despite a police restriction on rallies and gatherings.

As the protest march proceeded, police personnel deployed in the area tried to block the demonstrators from moving ahead and even fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets leading to clashes.

Earlier, during Sheikh Hasina's Awami League-led regime, several such demonstrations took place but the then-government had rejected the demands.

Despite the formation of a new caretaker government in the wake of the political crisis two months ago, lawlessness is still evident across Bangladesh.