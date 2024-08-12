Home Affairs Adviser of the Bangladesh interim government, Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, on August 12 asked protesters to surrender all illegal and unauthorised firearms, including the rifles looted from law enforcers by August 19, according to media reports.

Giving the protesters an ultimatum, Hussain said that authorities would undertake a search if arms are not returned to nearby police stations, further adding that anyone found in possession of unauthorised weapons would face strict charges, as per The Daily Star newspaper.

Speaking to reporters at the Combined Military Hospital after visiting the paramilitary Bangladesh Ansar members who suffered injuries during the mass protest, Hussain said that around 500 people, including students, were killed, and several thousand others were injured during the protest.

He said, "A youth was seen in the video taking away a 7.62 mm rifle. That means the rifle was not returned. If you did not hand over (out of fear), hand over the firearms through anyone else."

The Home Affairs Adviser also said an investigation to identify the youth in civilian clothes who opened fire at Ansar members will be launched.

On shutting down media outlets if they publish or broadcast false or misleading news, Hussain said that he stated it out of anger. "It is not my job," he said, adding, "I never support shutting down any media."