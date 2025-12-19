Bangladesh interim government condemns mob violence, calls for peace and restraint

The Interim Government of Bangladesh on December 19 strongly condemned all forms of mob violence and urged citizens to resist attempts by fringe elements to destabilise the country during what it described as a critical phase of democratic transition.

In an official statement issued in Dhaka, the government said it “strongly and unequivocally” condemns acts of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property. It warned that such actions threaten to derail the nation’s historic transition towards democracy.

“This is a critical moment in our nation’s history. We cannot and must not allow this transition to be derailed by those who thrive on chaos and reject peace,” the statement said.

The Interim Government underlined the importance of the upcoming elections and referendum, describing them as more than political exercises. “They are a solemn national commitment, inseparable from the dream for which Saheed Sharif Osman Hadi sacrificed his life,” the statement said, calling upon citizens to honour his memory through restraint, responsibility and rejection of hatred.

Expressing solidarity with the media, the government addressed journalists from The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age, condemning recent attacks on press personnel. “Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself,” the statement said, assuring full justice to those affected and apologising for the terror and violence they endured.

The government also strongly condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, terming it a heinous crime. “There is no space for such violence in a new Bangladesh. The perpetrators will not be spared,” it asserted.

Calling for unity, the Interim Government appealed to all citizens to reject violence, incitement and hatred. “At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Saheed Hadi by resisting all forms of violence and intolerance,” the statement concluded.