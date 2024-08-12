Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus is expected to meet Hindu students and youth today to hold discussions on resolving the current crisis and ensuring the protection of the minority community amid unrest in the country.

The minority communities in Bangladesh have faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, according to reports.

In an official statement since the cabinet members were sworn-in, the interim government on August 11 said that "the attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern."

Amid surging upheaval, minority groups have been demanding the implementation of a minority protection law to safeguard their rights.

Meanwhile, a Hindu student group has prepared an eight-point list of demands to present to Yunus, including the establishment of a fast-track tribunal for swift trials in cases of attacks on Hindus, the urgent enactment of a minority protection law, upgrading the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust to a foundation, modernising the Pali Education Board, declaring a five-day holiday during Sharadiya Durga Puja, and establishing a Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Muhammad Yunus previously condemned the attacks on minority communities, calling them "heinous," and urged the youth to protect Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families.