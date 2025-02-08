The Bangladesh government has initiated a nationwide security operation, "Operation Devil Hunt," in response to a violent attack on students and civilians in Gazipur last night.

Following the incident, a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs convened law enforcement agencies to discuss strategies for restoring law and order and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Officials resolved to launch an immediate joint operation, starting in Gazipur and expanding nationwide to curb unrest and safeguard public safety.

Authorities have announced that further details regarding the operation will be disclosed in an official press briefing tomorrow (9 February).

Preliminary reports suggest that the attack was allegedly orchestrated by militants affiliated with the previous Awami League government, leaving several individuals critically injured. In response, security forces have been directed to take strict measures to restore stability and prevent further violence.

Meanwhile, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement has issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack. At a protest rally in Gazipur city today (8 February), student leaders called for the cancellation of Awami League’s political registration, the trial of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates, and action against party loyalists embedded in the advisory council and administration. They further demanded the confiscation of assets belonging to AL leaders and individuals accused of corruption.