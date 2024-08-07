Bangladesh's nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will lead the interim government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country amid violent protests.

The decision to make Yunus the leader was taken during a meeting chaired by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, in the presence of students leading the quota agitation, and the chief of three forces.

Better known as 'banker to the poor' for his work in fighting poverty, Yunus was the top choice of protesting students who wanted him to act as chief adviser.

Following the demand, the officials hailed the proposal of the students and appointed him as the leader.

Speaking to reporters, the student leaders informed that they have been given assurance that Yunus will lead the interim government. Moreover, they have also given a list of names including 10-14 prominent individuals to be part of the interim government.

Yunus, 83 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work in helping millions of people out of poverty.

It must be mentioned that the Hasina-led government had charged Yunus in over 190 cases. He was also forced out as managing director of Grameen Bank on the grounds that he was over the legal retirement age of 60, according to media reports.

Yunus was also convicted for violating the country's labour laws.