A senior leader of Bangladesh’s main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was taken into police custody on Sunday, a day after violent protests rocked the capital Dhaka. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the Secretary General of the BNP was detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of Police.

Alamgir was detained from his residence in Dhaka's affluent Gulshan area around 9.30 AM, according to Shamsuddin Didar, a member of the BNP chairperson's press wing.

The police also confiscated hard disks from Alamgir's house during the operation. DB Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division) Hafiz Al Asad confirmed that Alamgir was brought in for questioning.

In addition to Alamgir's detention, law enforcement forces have cordoned off the residences of other BNP leaders, including Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Mirza Abbas in Shahjahanpur.

The action comes a day after violent clashes erupted during anti-government rallies in Dhaka, resulting in the death of a police constable and injuries to over 200 people, including security personnel.

The BNP, led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, had organised a grand rally demanding the resignation of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure free and fair elections under a non-party interim government.

The BNP has reported that one of its youth wing activists was killed during Saturday's clashes. The protests marked a new phase in the opposition's activities with a general election due within three months. Despite overseeing rapid economic growth, Hasina's government is accused of corruption and human rights abuses.