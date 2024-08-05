Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may have tendered her resignation from her post, reported India Today. However, no official confirmation has been received on this yet.

Hasina was flown to India in a military helicopter along with her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana after the death toll in the country hit at least 300 amid fresh protests, but her location remains unknown amid reports that the PM has been taken to a 'safer' location.

The protests escalated with thousands of agitators marching into the Prime Minister's official residence, as per Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo.

Reports also suggest that PM Sheikh Hasina's son urged the country's security forces to block any attempts to stage a forceful takeover as protesters demanded she quit.

In light of the situation, General Waker will address the people at 2:00 pm (0800 GMT)," said Rashedul Alam, an official of the Inter Service Public Relations, the official spokesman of the military, as reported by news agency AFP.

Bangladesh Law Minister Anisul Haq said, "situation is volatile, I don't know what's happening myself."