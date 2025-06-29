Bangladesh police arrest five over rape of Hindu woman and viral video

Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested five individuals in connection with the rape of a Hindu woman in Comilla district and the circulation of a video showing the victim naked and pleading for help.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village under the Muradnagar police station. On June 26, local residents detained and beat 36-year-old Fajr Ali Fajr, who had been accused of raping the wife of a Bangladeshi expatriate from the same village.

“Later, the injured Fajr Ali fled from there,” police said, adding that several people at the scene recorded a video of the woman and circulated it on social media. The graphic video quickly went viral, sparking outrage nationwide.

Police have confirmed that Fajr Ali and four others involved in recording and distributing the video have been arrested. A case has been registered at Muradnagar Police Station, and legal proceedings are underway.

The incident has reignited concerns over violence against religious minorities and women in the country. On May 31, activists from various organisations, including the minority alliance Sammilita Sanatan Parishad, held a protest march and human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka. The group condemned ongoing violence and discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities.

Calls for government accountability have also extended beyond Bangladesh. Speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi on June 27, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed the need for immediate action. “It is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and religious institutions,” Jaiswal said, referencing recent attacks, including damage to a Durga temple.

Public demonstrations demanding justice for victims and protection for women have also gained momentum. On May 16, thousands of women’s rights activists rallied at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka under the banner “A march of solidarity at the call of women.” The protest denounced the use of religion to justify the denial of women’s rights.