Violent clashes between student protesters and security officials over a contentious quota system for government jobs have resulted in 39 deaths across Bangladesh. The unrest, which intensified on Thursday, has led to widespread disruption and destruction, including the torching of the state broadcaster's building.

The protests, driven by students demanding the abolition of the quota system that reserves 30% of government jobs for the families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, escalated dramatically. Clashes erupted nationwide, with Dhaka witnessing the most intense violence. Protesters armed with sticks and rocks confronted riot police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Several police posts, vehicles, and other establishments were set ablaze. The state broadcaster’s building was targeted a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appeared on the network, appealing for calm. Internet services were severely disrupted, with a near-total shutdown reported by NetBlocks.

The protests, which began late last month, reached a peak on Monday.The protests stem from the government's decision to allocate 30% of government jobs to the families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. Students argue this quota system is discriminatory and favors supporters of the ruling Awami League. Despite the government scrapping these quotas in 2018, a High Court ruling later reinstated them, sparking renewed anger among job seekers.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has appealed for peace and assured judicial inquiries into the violence. She emphasized that the students' concerns would be addressed and that justice would prevail. The Bangladesh Supreme Court is set to hear the government’s appeal against the High Court’s decision on August 7.