Violent protests persisted in Bangladesh even after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 as miscreants vandalised an ISKCON temple in Meherpur, located in Bangladesh’s Khulna division. The temple was set on fire.

The attack on Bangladesh's ISKCON temple comes amidst alleged communal violence that has targeted multiple Hindu temples across the country in the last 24 hours.

ISKCON spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das confirmed the incident. Taking to the microblogging site X, he wrote, "As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON centers (rented) in Meherpur was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi. 3 devotees who lived in the center somehow managed to escape & survived (sic)."

It may be mentioned that the situation for religious minorities in Bangladesh has grown increasingly precarious with Hindu temples facing attacks amid the ongoing unrest.

Kajol Debnath, leader of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told news agency PTI that at least four Hindu temples were targeted on Monday and suffered minor damages.

In addition to the temple attacks, an Indian cultural centre in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area was also vandalised by an unruly mob. The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, which promotes cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh, was also damaged.