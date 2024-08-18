Bangladesh reopened its educational institutions, including universities, secondary schools and colleges, across the country on August 17 after over a month of closure amid political unrest.

The educational institutions in Bangladesh had been indefinitely closed on July 17 to ensure the safety of students in the wake of clashes that erupted during the recent movement demanding reform of the job quota system.

The Ministry of Education had issued a directive to reopen the institutions under its jurisdiction.

According to Somoy Television, a Bengali news channel based in Dhaka, “All concerned have been asked to take necessary steps to resume academic activities in all the educational institutions from August 18 following the instruction of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus,” a notification signed by deputy secretary Mosammat Rahima Akhtar, said on August 15.

The Daily Star reported that school students wearing uniforms were seen going to their institutions on Sunday morning.

Many areas of Dhaka witnessed severe traffic congestion due to the reopening of educational institutions. The working week is from Sunday to Thursday.

Initially, the opening of classes on August 4 in all government primary schools, except in the 12 city corporations and Narsingdi municipality was postponed.

The postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be resumed from September 11 and exams will be completed on October 23.

Classes at public universities have been suspended since July 1 when teachers went on strike in protest of a new pension scheme.