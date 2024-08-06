In a fervent call to action, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has urged the country's Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and military to uphold the constitution and prevent any unelected government from assuming power. Joy emphasized that failure to do so could jeopardize 15 years of progress and potentially steer Bangladesh towards a disastrous path similar to Pakistan's.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Joy articulated the gravity of the situation: "To the Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and our military, I urge you to understand your responsibility - to keep our people safe, to keep our country safe, and to protect and uphold our constitution. This means that no unelected government should be allowed to hold power, even for one minute. This is your duty. If this happens, we risk ending up like Pakistan. All our 15 years of progress could be undone and Bangladesh may never recover. I do not want that, and neither do you. As long as I am able, I will not allow it."

Joy also condemned the ongoing protests, labeling them as terrorism due to the associated violence and loss of life.

The political landscape in Bangladesh remains highly volatile following Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid escalating protests. Initially driven by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, the demonstrations have broadened into widespread anti-government protests.

Recent clashes in Dhaka have resulted in at least 135 fatalities, including 14 police officers, with hundreds more injured.

Following her resignation, Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening. It remains uncertain whether she will stay in Delhi or travel to another location, with some reports suggesting a possible move to London.