Amid ongoing violence over job quota protests in Bangladesh, student protesters on July 19 freed 'hundreds' of inmates from a jail in the Narsingdi district before setting the prison building on fire, according to the local police.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer told AFP that inmates fled the jail and the protesters set it on fire, adding, "I don't know the number of inmates, but it would be in the hundreds."

The news was also confirmed by a senior government official.

Following the incident, the police force in Dhaka banned all public gatherings for the day in an effort to prevent another day of violence.

"We've banned all rallies, processions and public gatherings in Dhaka today," police chief Habibur Rahman said, adding the move was necessary to ensure "public safety".

Meanwhile, an internet shutdown aimed at frustrating the organisation of rallies has also been imposed.

"Our protest will continue," a protester said, adding that they want the 'immediate resignation of Sheikh Hasina' as the government is responsible for the killings.

At least 64 people have been killed in the unrest, according to reports quoting the count of victims reported by hospitals.

The protests, driven by students demanding the abolition of the quota system that reserves 30 per cent of government jobs for the families of those who fought in the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, escalated dramatically. Clashes erupted nationwide, with Dhaka witnessing the most intense violence. Protesters armed with sticks and rocks confronted riot police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.