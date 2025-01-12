The foreign ministry of Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma on Sunday following rising tensions over border issues.





The meeting was convened after Bangladesh accused India of attempting to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, which it claimed was in violation of an existing bilateral agreement.



Verma arrived at the ministry around 3:00 pm and engaged in a 45-minute meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin.





Despite the lengthy discussion, no official statement was released following the meeting. However, sources confirmed that the Indian envoy had been summoned in response to the allegations.



Earlier this week, Bangladesh opted to skip an event hosted by India to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), citing 'restrictions on non-essential foreign travel at government expense' as the reason for its absence.





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