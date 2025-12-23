Bangladesh to fast-track trial in Sharif Osman Hadi murder case

The interim government has decided to place the murder case of Sharif Osman Hadi under the Speedy Trial Tribunal, signalling an attempt to fast-track justice amid growing public anger.

Law adviser Asif Nazrul said the trial would proceed under the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002, ensuring strict timelines for completion. Writing on Facebook, he noted that the law requires the trial to conclude within 90 days of police submitting their investigation report, according to The Daily Star.

Home adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the investigation had made progress and that authorities were working to arrest the main accused, Faisal Karim Masud. He described the case as a top priority and vowed that everyone involved in the killing would face justice.

Speaking after a law and order meeting at the Secretariat, Jahangir Alam said joint forces, including the police, Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh, had arrested 10 people so far. Those detained include the prime suspect’s wife, his parents, his brother-in-law and the owner of the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack.

Asked about the whereabouts of the main shooter, the home adviser said investigators were still searching and declined to give further details, citing the sensitivity of the case.

Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, was shot at close range on December 12 in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area, a day after the Election Commission announced February 12 as the date for the next national election. He was flown to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment but died on December 18.

His death sparked protests across parts of the capital, with demonstrators demanding swift and exemplary punishment. Inqilab Moncho has warned of a mass movement to unseat the interim government if justice is delayed, claiming earlier ultimatums went unanswered and alleging a lack of seriousness from the authorities.

Hadi was a prominent figure in the July uprising that led to the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and was being considered as a potential candidate from Dhaka-8 in the February 2026 national elections.

Following his death, the interim administration led by chief adviser Muhammad Yunus declared December 20 a national day of mourning as calls for justice continued to intensify.