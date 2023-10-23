At least 13 people were killed and several others injured on Monday after two trains collided in Bangladesh, police said.

The accident took place when the passenger train headed from Kishoreganj to Dhaka collided with the freight train around 4:15 p.m.

Thirteen bodies have been found so far, bdnews24 reported, citing a police official at the Bhairab Railway Station.

"So far, 13 bodies have been recovered and many injured taken to hospital," local police official Sirajul Islam said, adding the death toll could climb as rescue operations were ongoing.

The freight train smashed into the passenger train from behind, damaging two coaches, said Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police.