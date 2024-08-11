After Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and Central Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder announced their resignation amidst pressure from student protesters, the minority Hindu community launched massive demonstrations as they have become targets in the ongoing violence.

Thousands of Hindus staged protests in Dhaka and Chattogram on August 9, demanding protection and justice after a series of attacks on their temples, homes, and businesses.

Meanwhile, interim leader Muhammad Yunus condemned the attacks on minorities, labelling them as "heinous", further reiterating that the top priority is to restore law and order. "You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families?... They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together,” he stated, as per India Today.

Amid political upheaval in the country, members of the Hindu community took to the streets after being attacked, demanding that special tribunals to expedite trials of those who persecute minorities be created.

Furthermore, the Hindu community members also sought the allocation of 10 per cent of parliamentary seats for minorities and the enactment of a minority protection law.

Meanwhile, ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University also stepped down from his post, reported Reuters.

Following the unrest which has left at least 300 people dead, US lawmakers called for sanctions against key figures in Hasina’s government. Senator Chris Van Hollen and five other congressional Democrats urged the Biden administration to impose sanctions on former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.