Bangladesh votes in high-stakes parliamentary polls; 51 parties in fray

Bangladesh went to the polls on February 12 for its 13th Parliamentary elections, marking a crucial phase in the country’s political trajectory.

Voting began at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm local time, with counting scheduled immediately after polling concludes.

The elections are being held under a caretaker government led by interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, following the recent ban on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League. Political observers describe the development as a significant turning point, potentially signalling the end of the post-1975 political era associated with Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.

Security has been tightened nationwide, with armed personnel deployed at polling stations to ensure a smooth voting process.

According to the Election Commission, nearly nine crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 300 constituencies. The electorate includes approximately 18.37 million first-time voters aged between 18 and 37.

A total of 1,981 candidates are contesting the elections, including 249 independents. Major political parties in the fray include the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), the Left Democratic Alliance, and the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).

The parliamentary system in Bangladesh provides for the election of a 300-member legislature, which in turn forms the government. The President is elected by members of Parliament for a five-year term and largely performs ceremonial duties.

Key issues shaping voter sentiment include corruption, inflation, unemployment, and economic development. Alongside the parliamentary elections, a referendum is also being held on proposed amendments to the interim government system.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Home Adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) has warned of strict action against any attempts to disrupt the electoral process, including violence, ballot tampering, or other irregularities.

The outcome of the polls is expected to have far-reaching implications for Bangladesh’s political stability and governance framework.