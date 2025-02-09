Faruque Hossain, widely known as Shuvo, has become the first South Asian artist to receive an endorsement from Wampler Pedals, marking a major milestone in his career. The lead guitarist of the legendary Bangladeshi rock band Vikings now joins an elite list of musicians backed by the renowned American pedal manufacturer.

Based in Martinsville, Indiana, Wampler Pedals is a globally respected boutique brand specialising in high-quality guitar effects. Founded in 2007 by Brian Wampler, the company has earned recognition for its premium overdrive, distortion, fuzz, and modulation pedals, used by top musicians worldwide.

Vikings, in an official statement, hailed Faruque’s achievement, saying, "The fact that Wampler Pedals has given his endorsement to Faruque is indeed a significant achievement. He has cemented his image even more as a globally recognised guitarist with his name on Wampler's official website. Faruque's ability to play deeply soulful, electrifying music beautifully fits Wampler's goal of accentuating the artistry of musicians."

The statement also highlighted Vikings’ legacy in the South Asian music scene, noting the band’s influence through chart-topping hits like Jodi. “This endorsement further emphasizes his impact as a musician and opens doors for greater international collaboration,” the band said.

As an official Wampler Pedals artist, Faruque now shares the stage with celebrated musicians such as Brad Paisley and Brent Mason. Expressing gratitude, he described the endorsement as a tribute to Bangladesh’s rich musical talent.

“This is a huge milestone, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Faruque wrote in a Facebook post on February 5. “The first South Asian artist to be officially endorsed by Wampler Pedals, and I'm proud to represent Bangladesh on the global stage. Wampler, based in the USA, crafts some of the finest pedals in the industry [Not because I'm endorsed, honestly], and I've been using them for years--they're absolutely incredible.”

He extended his appreciation to his bandmates, family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support. “Your belief in me keeps pushing me forward, and I'm beyond grateful. Here's to more music and more epic tones ahead!”