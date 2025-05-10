Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, on Saturday welcomed the immediate ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a "commendable step" toward fostering regional peace.



In a statement posted on social media platform X, Yunus extended his heartfelt appreciation to both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their decision to halt hostilities and initiate dialogue.



"I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks," Yunus wrote.



He further acknowledged the role played by international mediators in facilitating the truce. "I would also like to express my deep appreciation to President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio for their effective mediation," he added.



Yunus emphasized Bangladesh’s enduring commitment to supporting peaceful diplomacy in South Asia. "Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy," he affirmed.