Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has initiated an investigation against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nine others on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. The probe comes in light of the incidents that took place from July 15 to August 5 during the mass movement launched by students against Hasina's government.

Bulbul Kabir, the father of Arif Ahmed Siam, a Class IX student who was killed during the anti-discrimination student movement filed a complaint with the Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina, Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and several other prominent figures within the party.

Kabir’s application claims Hasina and others led a violent crackdown on student protestors, causing many injuries and human rights abuses.

According to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the complainant's lawyer Gazi MH Tamim on Thursday confirmed that the Tribunal started the probe and stated that the investigation agency started the probe on Wednesday night.

The Hasina-led Awami League along with its affiliated organisations is also named in the petition.

The complaint came on a day when the interim government said that the murders conducted within the period from July 1 to August 5 would be tried by the International Crimes Tribunal.

Another case of enforced disappearance was filed on August 14 against Hasina and several others, including former ministers of her cabinet, on the charge of kidnapping a lawyer in 2015, while on August 13, a murder case was filed against Hasina and six others over the death of a grocery shop owner during the violent protests.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on August 15 asked police to submit the probe report of the case filed against Hasina and six others over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed by September 15.