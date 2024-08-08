Members of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus are scheduled to take their oaths tonight, according to Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8:00 pm local time and will be attended by approximately 400 dignitaries, as reported by the Daily Star.

This comes three days after the dissolution of the previous cabinet following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. General Waker-Uz-Zaman hinted that the interim government might consist of 15 members, although specific names and the duration of their term remain undisclosed.

Speaking from the Army Headquarters on Wednesday, he expressed optimism that normalcy would be restored within three to four days, citing a significant improvement in the situation across Bangladesh.

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General Waker-Uz-Zaman also assured that legal action would be taken against those responsible for recent criminal activities. The interim government’s formation follows President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s agreement with protest organizers to appoint Yunus as its head. Since this decision, there has been widespread public interest in the new administration's imminent assumption of power and its plans to address the ongoing national crisis.

In his remarks, General Waker-Uz-Zaman described his recent conversation with Yunus as encouraging, noting Yunus's eagerness to assume responsibility.

He expressed confidence in Yunus’s ability to navigate the country back to a democratic process and fulfill the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people. The general also indicated that discussions with political parties and protest organizers had been productive, culminating in the proposal to President Shahabuddin for Yunus’s appointment.