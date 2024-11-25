The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Mohammad Yunus, announced on Sunday a comprehensive review of major power agreements signed during the tenure of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This includes a controversial deal with the Adani Group for a 1234.4 MW coal-fired power plant in Godda, India.

A newly-formed review committee has recommended that agreements inked between 2009 and 2024 under Hasina’s administration be subjected to a thorough investigation by appropriate agencies. Among these, the Adani Group’s power project has drawn significant scrutiny.

According to an official statement from the chief adviser’s office, the committee is currently evaluating key power projects, including the Godda thermal plant, owned by Adani Power Limited. The review also extends to other agreements such as a 1320 MW coal-fired plant operated by a Chinese company and deals with business groups allegedly linked to Hasina’s government.

The Godda project has long been a focal point of controversy, with political factions in Bangladesh accusing the deal of serving hidden agendas. Experts have also criticized the agreement, claiming it forces Dhaka to purchase electricity at excessively high rates.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Godda plant was initially signed in 2015 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, followed by a formal agreement in 2017. Earlier this year, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) wrote to Adani Power, seeking a revision of the terms.



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