Saima Wazed, the candidate of Bangladesh, has been nominated, through an election, as the Regional Director (RD) of the South East Asia Regional Organization (SEARO) of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the term 2024-2028. The election took place during the 76th session of the Regional Committee for SEARO, the annual governing body meeting of WHO at the regional level, in New Delhi today.

The election was held by secret ballot with the participation of the 10 member States of the SEARO which were eligible for voting. She bagged 08 votes in the bid while the other candidate Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, nominated by the Government of Nepal, secured 02 votes.

This election with overwhelming support reflects the recognition of Saima’s passion and relentless work in public health and demonstrates the confidence and trust of the region in her leadership skills.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, conducted an effective campaign in favour of the Bangladesh candidature since the very beginning of the election process.

The SEARO is one of the six regions of WHO with its headquarters in New Delhi, India. It comprises 11 countries, namely, Bangladesh, Bhutan, DPR Korea, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor Leste. The SEARO is headed by the RD who is nominated by the members of the SEARO countries.