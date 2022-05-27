Singapore has taken innovations in beer-brewing a notch higher with the introduction of 'new brew". The brewery's unique craft beer is made using Newater,' Singapore's brand of clean, high-quality water recycled from sewage and urine. However, it is said to taste like normal beer.

About 95% of Newbrew is made of Newater, which is not only safe to drink but also clean enough to use in brewing beer, according to international standards. The sewage-recycled beer is created with premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, and kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway, and has a smooth toasted honey-like aftertaste.

According to a report in The Straits Times, Newbrew was launched on April 8 by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery 'Brewerkz,' in conjunction with a water conference at Singapore International Water Week (SIWW).

The Newater does not contaminate the flavours of malt, hops and yeast strains that are carefully controlled by the brewer in the production of craft beer. With an intention of promoting awareness for water recycling and reusing Newbrew is possibly Singapore's 'greenest beer', according to Mr Ryan Yuen, managing director of SIWW.

The country's water agency has found a way to tackle the inevitable water crisis by launching this drink to create awareness about Singapore's water scarcity. Newbrew isn't the first brewery to use recycled water in its brewing process. In 2017, the craft beer firm 'Stone Brewing' released the 'Stone Full Circle Pale Ale.' Other brewers, such as the 'Crust Group' and the 'Super Loco Group,' had also introduced their own craft beer made using clean sewage recovered water. (ANI)